Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hershey Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSY. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

HSY opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

