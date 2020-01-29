Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

NYSE:LW opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 609.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

