Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lear Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Lear in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

