Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

