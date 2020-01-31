Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.51. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

