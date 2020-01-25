Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,821 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

