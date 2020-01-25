Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Parker-Hannifin Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $198.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.36. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

