Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Phillips 66 Partners LP’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSXP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $5.29 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,725 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Further Reading: Quiet Period