Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Safestore Holdings Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Safestore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

SFSHF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

