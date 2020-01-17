Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Safestore Holdings Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Safestore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
SFSHF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
