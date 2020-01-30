Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SUMCO CORP/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

SUOPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SUOPY opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

