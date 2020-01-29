Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on THK CO LTD/ADR’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of THK CO LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

THKLY opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. THK CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

THK CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

