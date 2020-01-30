Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS JFBC traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

