Jeffrey Glajch Purchases 4,000 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $190.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

