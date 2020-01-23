Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.20

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 99765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

