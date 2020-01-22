Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.73.

JELD stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?