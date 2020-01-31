Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Shares Up 3.6%

Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71, 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.

Jemtec Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

