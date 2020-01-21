Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JEN has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

ETR JEN opened at €23.82 ($27.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.84.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

