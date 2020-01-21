Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €23.82 ($27.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79).

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

