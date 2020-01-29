Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €25.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

ETR:JEN opened at €23.86 ($27.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.73. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?