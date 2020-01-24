Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €31.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €31.50 ($36.63) target price from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

ETR:JEN opened at €23.62 ($27.47) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1-year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

