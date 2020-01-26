Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 229 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JRSH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

