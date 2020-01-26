Jeremy J. Male Sells 60,000 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Stock

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OUT opened at $30.20 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $54,299,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 212.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after acquiring an additional 952,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after acquiring an additional 812,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

