Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Million

Written by × January 28, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce $11.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.23 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $44.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $45.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.68 million, with estimates ranging from $50.24 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 209,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*