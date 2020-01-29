Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Jernigan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

JCAP opened at $20.03 on Monday. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $463.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,657 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 88,385 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

