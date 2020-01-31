Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) Insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton Buys 10,000 Shares

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($16,048.41).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JOG opened at GBX 123 ($1.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and a PE ratio of -17.32. Jersey Oil and Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 328 ($4.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.50.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production (E&P) company, which is focused on building a production in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 Verbier licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Inner Moray Firth in which the operator Statoil (U.K.) Limited owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds