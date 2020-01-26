JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

