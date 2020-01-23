JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-3.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JBLU stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 453,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

