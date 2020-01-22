JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $24.00 at Buckingham Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective raised by Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

JBLU stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,517. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $255,257. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

