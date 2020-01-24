JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-3.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 449,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?