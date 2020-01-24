JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 9544193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,815,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,054,000 after purchasing an additional 584,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

