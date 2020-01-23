JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 355,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,228. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

