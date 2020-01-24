JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 18,545 call options on the company. This is an increase of 960% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,750 call options.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 431,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

