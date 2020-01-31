Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCTCF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.32.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for approximately 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverview Trust Co owned approximately 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

