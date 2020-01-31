Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 437,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 203,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 155,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,079. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.24. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

