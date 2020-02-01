Jill Caseberry Purchases 5,000 Shares of C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Jill Caseberry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,677.98).

CCR opened at GBX 358 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. C&C Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a one year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,473.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

