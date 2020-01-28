JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,420.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of JMP Group worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

