JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 213,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,751. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $347.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading