JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JMU stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. JMU Ltd- has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

