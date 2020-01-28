Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 1,219 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38.

On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $9,684.18.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $227,331.78.

Shares of MNTA opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

