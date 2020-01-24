John A. Hayes Sells 17,920 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ball by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,679,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,095,000 after buying an additional 224,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 3,691.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 2,599,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ball by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,404,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,293,000 after buying an additional 1,087,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

