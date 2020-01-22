John Ayala Sells 6,484 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $177.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period