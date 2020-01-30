John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 177,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $955.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $103,468.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,960.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $1,200,413. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?