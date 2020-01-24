John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.17

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $15.16. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 34.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 182,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 36.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

