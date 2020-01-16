John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Trading Up 0.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75, approximately 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHMH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds