John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

