John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Trading Up 0.3%

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, 118 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1961 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

