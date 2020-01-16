John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87, 2,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4913 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000.

