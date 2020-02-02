John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.47

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 40.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

