John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.26, approximately 2,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 67,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 171,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,532,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol