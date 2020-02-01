John J. Mcphee Sells 1,716 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John J. Mcphee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John J. Mcphee sold 491 shares of Herman Miller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $20,106.45.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

